The Dallas Mavericks are pinning all their hopes and dreams of returning to contention on the shoulders of Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. There are certainly far worse things to hold on to for the Mavericks, especially when Flagg has been showing just how incredible of a player he can be as early as his rookie campaign.

Despite the Mavericks' 123-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers to start the calendar year of 2026, Flagg tantalized the crowd at American Airlines Center with two awesome dunks, including a poster on former Mavericks guard Quentin Grimes, during the early goings of the contest.

For Flagg's first dunk, he hauled in a monster rebound with less than six minutes left in the first quarter, connected with Naji Marshall for a give-and-go, and then went up for a one-handed jam at full extension over a halfhearted contest from Grimes, much to the excitement of the crowd.

In the same period, the Mavericks' franchise cornerstone intercepted a weak pass from Tyrese Maxey along the halfcourt line and was alone on the fastbreak. Flagg then went for style points, leaping from near the free throw line to slam home a two-handed cock-back jam in emphatic fashion.

Flagg ended the night with 12 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists on 5-15 shooting from the field.

Cooper Flagg, Mavericks need better guard play

It's been evident all season long that the Mavericks roster just needs an All-Star-level guard to drive a roster that looks ready to compete even in a loaded West. It is quite ironic that this Mavs roster would just hum if they had Luka Doncic still on the roster, while the Los Angeles Lakers need someone like Anthony Davis so badly to remedy their defensive woes.

For what it's worth, Brandon Williams had a solid 14-5-7 game off the bench as the Mavs continue to sort out their guard issues.