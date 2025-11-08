Amidst a 2-7 start for the worst record in the Western Conference, Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki had advice for Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. Without Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II, fans watched the undermanned Mavericks lose Daniel Gafford in the first half. He exited the game in the first half before Dallas lost its fourth consecutive game in an 118-104 NBA Cup matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies.

While analysts at Amazon Prime were discussing the Mavericks' early-season struggles, Nowitzki looked into the camera and spoke directly to Flagg about how he should approach the rest of his regular season, he said, per NBA on Prime.

“I would just keep on working. I know you have a tremendous work ethic. So, you work your way through it. You come in the next day. You're the first in the gym. You get shots up. Get with an assistant coach. Watch film and you just get better,” Nowitzki said. “That's the bottom line. Losing or not, you try to keep a positive attitude. You get there to get better every day. You play every position.

“You had a shot to get the game-winner the other day, or at least tie the game at the end — that's great for you — great reps to be in that position. So, keep on working, my friend. Keep your head up and things will be OK.”

Dirk Nowitzki also reminded Hall of Fame guard Steve Nash of their rookie season, when the Mavericks finished 19-31, the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference in 1998-99. Nash was quick to point out that even then, it was difficult to envision what the future would hold for Dallas, as Nowitzki would eventually lead the Mavs to two NBA Finals appearances (2006, 2011) and the franchise's lone championship in 2011.

Cooper Flagg opens up about the Mavericks' losing streak

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg addressed the early-season hurdles, which have led to a losing streak and dropped them to the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Flagg didn't hold back in expressing his frustration during the first weeks of his rookie season, he revealed, per Mavericks reporter Abby Jones.

“For me, it's the most [I've lost], you know, I think ever. So it's obviously a lot different, and you have to adapt to just playing a lot more games,” Flagg said. “But I wouldn't say anybody's happy. Guys are obviously trying to stay levelheaded and know that we have a lot more games to go, and it's still really early. But I mean, speaking personally, I know it's not fun to just keep losing games.”

The Mavericks will look to avoid a five-game skid when they face the Wizards on Saturday.