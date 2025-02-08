DALLAS — Two weeks ago, the expectation for a late morning/early afternoon in Dallas before a Mavs game would have been one of excitement. However, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world last Saturday night, making the move to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. As a result, this late morning/early afternoon in Dallas saw Mavs fans protesting the Doncic trade outside of the American Airlines Center before the team's game against the Houston Rockets.

Fans made their opinions extremely clear on the trade. Chants ranged from “we love Luka” to “fire Nico.”

Nico Harrison, the Mavs general manager, believes the trade can help the Mavs win a championship. After all, Dallas acquired Anthony Davis as part of the trade. However, fans are upset about losing the team's former franchise superstar.

Nevertheless, fans did cheer Davis before the game on Saturday. Davis is making his Mavericks debut against the Rockets following the trade.

Jason Kidd reacts to Mavericks fans' backlash after Luka Doncic trade

The Mavs understand fans are frustrated. Jason Kidd is aware of the backlash, and he believes Mavs fans have their right to make their voices heard.

“The noise outside doesn't affect your job,” Kidd told reporters. “Understanding that the fan has a right to express… They paid their money for a game, they came to express how they felt. We understand the sadness, or the hurt, or confusion on the Luka trade. We, as employees of the Mavs, have no choice but to push forward with the group we have.

“I think in due time they will cheer and be happy with the group that's gonna play this afternoon.”

The Mavs will try to focus on their game against the Rockets on Saturday. Ignoring the noise may be difficult, but Kidd knows it is part of the NBA experience, especially when a shocking trade comes to fruition.