As speculation continues around whether the Golden State Warriors could pursue a blockbuster trade for Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, NBA analyst Zach Lowe expressed significant skepticism about the feasibility of such a move, pointing to roster fit and financial realities as major obstacles.

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe Show, Lowe explained why he remains unconvinced that a Davis-to-Warriors trade makes basketball sense, particularly alongside Draymond Green.

“Yes, to get AD it has to be Kuminga plus a big salary or Jimmy Butler alone,” Lowe said. “And if you're going to get AD, there are two realities you have to accept. Number one is he’s injured a lot, and number two is his jump shot is broken and has been broken since the bubble. And so the idea that you’re going to put him on a team … that already struggles for shooting, the Warriors, when they play Draymond and Butler, it’s hard to throw another non-shooter into that equation. Which is why Kuminga hasn’t played.”

Lowe’s comments centered on spacing concerns and lineup balance, a recurring issue for Golden State when pairing Green with other limited shooters. The Warriors have already navigated those challenges this season, particularly in lineups featuring Green and newly acquired Jimmy Butler III.

Davis, 32, has remained productive when available. This season, he is averaging 20.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3-point range across 16 appearances, playing 29.9 minutes per contest. His latest setback came on Christmas Day, when he suffered a right groin strain during Dallas’ 126–116 loss to the Warriors.

From a contractual standpoint, Davis represents a massive commitment. He is in the first season of a three-year, $175.6 million contract, earning $54.1 million this season. The deal includes a player option for the 2027–28 season worth $62.7 million, a structure that would require any acquiring team to weigh long-term flexibility against immediate impact.

Anthony Davis’ contract complicates Warriors' trade calculus

Any Warriors pursuit of Davis would almost certainly involve Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward remains one of Golden State’s most valuable trade assets and is currently averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field and 32 percent from 3 across 17 games, playing 25.6 minutes per contest. Kuminga is in the final guaranteed year of his rookie contract, earning $7.6 million this season, with a $24.3 million team option for 2026–27 looming large in roster planning.

Green, 35, continues to anchor Golden State defensively but remains a spacing concern. He is averaging 8.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3 across 27 games, playing 27.2 minutes per contest. Green is earning $25.8 million this season and holds a $27.6 million player option for next year ahead of potential free agency in 2027–28.

Butler, acquired from the Miami Heat at the February trade deadline, has provided scoring stability. He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and a career-high 41.7 percent from three across 29 games, playing 31.6 minutes per contest. Butler is earning $54.1 million this season and is set to make $56.8 million next year before free agency.

Golden State (17–16) will look to build on its recent momentum after a 120–107 win over the Brooklyn Nets when it faces the Charlotte Hornets (11–21) on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on NBA TV to conclude a three-game road trip. Dallas (12–22), meanwhile, will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (16–14) at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV as it opens a two-game homestand.

For now, Lowe’s assessment suggests that while the idea of adding Davis may be tantalizing, the Warriors’ roster construction and financial commitments make such a move far more complicated than it appears on paper.