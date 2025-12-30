The month of December has not been kind to the Atlanta Hawks, as they've done a lot of losing over the course of the past few weeks and have fallen to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Even with Trae Young returning from an MCL injury that knocked him out of the rotation for over a month, the Hawks have not been able to get into the win column, with a seven-game losing streak dropping their record to 15-19. The problem has generally not been the offense, but it's the defense that has let Atlanta down over this stretch of games. Also, Kristaps Porzingis, one of their biggest offseason additions, has barely played due to illness.

With the recent losing, that could lead to a sign of desperation on the Hawks' end, which has resulted in them being in trade rumors for Anthony Davis. The Dallas Mavericks' star big man doesn't fix everything for the Hawks, but he could shore up some of the issues that have been plaguing the team as of late.

Of course, Davis is not the same player he used to be, but when healthy, he is still considered one of the better frontcourt players in the league. That means that it could cost a pretty penny to acquire him, and Atlanta knows that. There could be a world where the Hawks can get him for the right price, but at some point, it could be an overpay.

There's one player the Hawks should keep out of any Davis trade talks if they're serious about trading for him.

Zaccharie Risacher should not be in any Anthony Davis deal

Any trade the Hawks would make for Anthony Davis would start with Kristaps Porzingis, due to the salaries. That would still not be enough to match how much Davis is making, and the Hawks would have to attach another player to the deal. There have been rumors that Zaccharie Risacher could possibly be included in a Davis trade, with ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel and NBA insider Marc Stein hinting at the possibility, as he hasn't panned out the way Atlanta has liked after taking him first overall in 2024.

Looking at Risacher, he has taken a step back from his rookie season, which the numbers show (10.7 PPG in 2025 vs. 12.6 PPG in 2024). He's also not playing as many minutes, as head coach Quin Snyder has decided to play Vit Krejci late in games for the Hawks because of his shooting.

Article Continues Below

That doesn't mean Atlanta should just give up on Risacher, and he still has some value on this team. For a team that has struggled defensively, he still offers length and size at his position that the Hawks wouldn't have if they traded him. They're are also one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, and they're way better when he's on the floor rather than when he's not.

At this point, his offensive struggles are the reason he isn't getting as many minutes. But over the course of the past few games, he has seen some improvement on that end, especially his 3-point shooting. If he can continue that consistency, better days are ahead for him.

Hawks should keep building for the future – and present

Gutting away your young assets for a 32-year-old big man with a long injury history should not be the move the Hawks make. If Davis was still in his prime and fairly healthy, it would definitely be a move that they should consider giving up some of their young players for.

The frustration is understandable when it comes to Risacher and him not taking a big jump in his second season. At the same time, he's still just 20 years old, and he was drafted to a team where he wasn't going to have too much of an opportunity to show his array of skills when you have players such as Trae Young and Jalen Johnson on the team. Risacher's struggles on offense don't build a better case for him, but if he could be used differently and more in Snyder's system, there is a scenario where things could work out for him in Atlanta.

The Hawks may think they need to make a move to salvage their season, and Davis is the piece that could move the needle. But if it costs too much, Atlanta shouldn't think twice about it. If the Hawks were smart, they would offer something along the lines of Porzingis, Luke Kennard, and a pick or two (the unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans is off the table, as is Johnson). If the Mavericks are asking for anything more substantial, it would be in the Hawks' best interest to walk away.