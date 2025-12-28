The Dallas Mavericks have found a groove over the past few weeks, and one of the reasons is Cooper Flagg's play. The rookie has started to figure things out as the season progresses, which is good news for the Mavericks and their chances for the rest of the year.

Unfortunately, they were not able to get a win in their latest game against the Sacramento Kings, but Flagg did all he could, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists. With that stat line, he joined elite company as a teenager.

“He joins LeBron James and Luka Doncic as the third teenager in NBA history with three consecutive games scoring 20 PTS, 5 REB and 5 AST,” ESPN Insights wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

This is just the beginning for Flagg, and being mentioned with players such as James and Doncic is big. Both of those players have accomplished a lot in their careers, and if Flagg continues to put the pieces together, it would not be a surprise if he were able to have some of those same accomplishments.

Flagg is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists this season, and it's safe to say that he has been the one constant for the team despite them not playing well. Anthony Davis has been in and out of the lineup and is now set to miss the next couple of games for the Mavericks after suffering a groin injury on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson has struggled this season and is coming off the bench. Kyrie Irving is still working to get back on the court as he recovers from an ACL injury last season. If the pieces can come together for the Mavericks and Flagg is still playing at this level, it's no telling what they could do in the future.