DALLAS — Kyrie Irving is continuing to recover from ACL surgery. He is expected to return at some point in early 2026, but there is still no set injury return timeline for the Dallas Mavericks star. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was asked about Irving's recovery ahead of Thursday night's game against the Detroit Pistons.

“There's no schedule still,” Kidd told reporters. “He's still doing the things he's supposed to… His spirits, he's in a good place. He's rehabbing… That's the only update I can really give you, he's in a good place and he's doing everything he's supposed to.”

As mentioned, there is no set return date yet for Irving. The Mavericks remain hopeful he will play at some point during the 2025-26 season, it just remains to be seen exactly when that will be.

Mavericks looking to compete despite Kyrie Irving's injury absence

Article Continues Below

The Mavs are trying to contend despite Irving's injury absence. They are currently in 12th place in the Western Conference. Upsetting the Pistons — who are first in the Eastern Conference — will be difficult to say the least.

The good news is that Anthony Davis is available for the game, after initially being listed as questionable with a left calf contusion. Additionally, D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Williams and Naji Marshall — who were all also initially questionable — will be available.

Tip-off for Thursday night's matchup in Dallas is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST. As for Kyrie Irving, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as he continues to work toward a return.