The Washington Commanders have had a bit of a turbulent offseason so far in 2026, recently firing both coordinators, including offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. That move was met with much surprise considering the amount of injuries that Washington was dealing with throughout the season, including to star quarterback Jayden Daniels, and opens up the search for the next person to lead the Commanders' offense.

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with head coach Mike McDaniel after their second straight season of missing the playoffs, and now, the Commanders have been floated as a sensible landing spot by one prominent NFL insider.

“Mike McDaniel is likely to get head-coaching interviews this cycle, but if he doesn’t get a HC job, he’d be a very hot OC candidate. One logical destination would be Washington: McDaniel is extremely close with Dan Quinn, has great admiration for him and what he’s done for his career — and previously worked in San Francisco with GM Adam Peters,” reported NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Indeed, on paper, the Commanders would make a lot of sense for an offensive coordinator job for McDaniel, if he is willing to go back to taking that role wherever he ends up. Washington, despite their rough time in 2025, has plenty of talent on offense, led by Daniels, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy.

The Commanders also have a considerable amount of skill positional talent, led by wide receiver Terry McLaurin, that would give McDaniel plenty of creative options to scheme the offense should he take the position there.

Of course, there will be plenty of other suitors for McDaniel's services, some in bigger markets and with more recent sustained success to offer, so it remains to be seen whether Washington will be where he ends up.