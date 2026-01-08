The Golden State Warriors faced Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks with edge, confidence, and noise inside the building. They learned the challenge the hard way as Giannis muscled past Draymond Green for a tough bucket late in the second quarter at Chase Center. After the game, Green was asked if he still considers himself a Top 10 defender in the NBA. He did not hesitate.

“I think that would be an understatement. Top 10 seems a little low… So yeah, Top 5. Maybe three. Or two. Possibly one. Nah, I’m just playin.” The Warriors backed that energy with a 120–113 win that felt earned, physical, and loud.

Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Bucks all night. He finished with 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting, added 10 rebounds, and dished five assists. The Greek freak also attacked space and forced rotations. But the Warriors answered with control. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists. Green added 14 points, seven assists, and three rebounds while anchoring communication on both ends. The crowd roared during every late stop. The game slowed, but Warriors stayed composed against the Bucks.

Warriors and Draymond Green welcome elite matchups

After the game, Green explained why nights like this still matter to him. For him, the meaning runs deeper than numbers. “I take a lot of pride in them because it’s an honor to play against great players in this league. Giannis is one of the all-time greats in this league and at my position. I love that challenge.” Because of that mindset, the pride showed in his positioning, his talk, and his timing. As the game tightened, defense became collective. From there, trust followed.

Meanwhile, the result sharpened the standings picture. The Warriors improved to 20–18, sitting No. 8 in the West. At the same time, the Bucks slipped to 16–21, now No. 11 in the East. One team is rising. The other is searching. For Golden State, belief keeps building. For Green, the fire still burns. And for fans watching under the arena lights, the question lingers—if this is the edge Draymond brings nightly, how far can these Warriors really go?