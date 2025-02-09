The Dallas Mavericks left plenty of people scratching their heads in bewilderment when they opted to trade franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers by the NBA trade deadline. Doncic is a generational superstar and had given absolutely no indication that he would ever want out of Dallas. Which begs the question, what would have happened if Mark Cuban was still Mavericks majority owner?

Mark Cuban sold off his majority share in the Mavericks and is now a minority owner. He no longer has full control of day-to-day operations as he once had.

Many have wondered what Cuban has to say about the shocking Luka Doncic trade, and now they have their answer. During an interview with Bill Gates, Cuban used a Windows analogy to describe the bombshell deal.

“If after you left Microsoft, you found out that Steve Ballmer traded Windows 11 – like, the new hot operating system – for Windows 10, the Hall-of-Fame but older operating system, what would you do?” Cuban pondered.

When Gates remarked that he might have to hide from the press, Cuban joked that he knows a few people that are in a similar situation, alluding to the Mavericks new majority owners.

During his time as Mavericks majority owner, Cuban famously took care of Dirk Nowitzki throughout his career, ensuring that the franchise star retired as a Maverick.

In the aftermath of the trade, the reception from the fanbase has been rather strong. Before the team’s game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, in what was to be Anthony Davis’ debut, Mavericks fans gathered outside the arena in protest of the trade.

While Mavericks can dream of what-if, if Cuban was still the majority owner, the Davis era is here now. In his debut, he finished with 26points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Although he suffered a brief injury scare, Davis was adamant that he would be fine.