The Denver Nuggets exhaled as Nikola Jokic avoided the worst-case scenario, and his injury return timeline now centers on optimism. The latest update points to steady progress. The target is, at worst, the All-Star break. That outlook changed the mood fast. It is still a setback. It is also a reminder of how much he anchors everything the Nuggets do.

He hyperextended his left knee against the Miami Heat. The timetable landed at four to six weeks. That stretch matters in the standings and in awards conversations. He has never played fewer than 69 games in any season. His durability built his legend. Now the schedule becomes a puzzle. The Nuggets are 24–12 and sits fourth in the West. They are 2–3 since losing Jokic, including the Heat game. Some possessions feel heavier without him. The half-court flow changes. But belief remains. It always does with a champion.

The “at worst” target and what it means now for the Nuggets

The phrase carries weight inside the Nuggets locker room. “At worst” means the All-Star break. In other words, the team expects him back sooner if the knee responds. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is already attacking his rehab. He has stayed engaged, traveled with the team, and was in good spirits in Brooklyn. Furthermore, the medical news confirmed no major ligament damage, and that eased minds across the organization.

At the same time, the Nuggets also expects help elsewhere. Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are trending toward returns. That, in turn, stabilizes rotations and lowers the load on Jamal Murray and the supporting cast. The mission is simple. Survive the stretch. Stay within striking distance. Then let Jokic reset the rhythm when he clears the ramp-up. Awards talk can wait. For now, health leads.

Under the bright winter lights, one question sits with every Nuggets fan: when Nikola Jokic returns from injury, how high can this team climb?