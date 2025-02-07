Since the infamous Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade ahead of the deadline, Dallas Mavericks fans have not been pleased with general manager Nico Harrison. Fans upset with the trade have shown enough hostility for the team to believe Harrison will temporarily require additional safety measures.

Since the trade, Harrison has received death threats, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported. Fans have also reportedly coordinated protests at the team facilities, causing Dallas to increase Harrison's security. MacMahon also added that Harrison will not be at his usual seat for the next handful of Mavericks home games.

“Nico Harrison has been subjected to death threats,” MacMahon reported. “There have been racial epithets included in some of those. Security is going to be beefed up. There are going to be protests outside of the arena — or at least those are planned… Clearly, lines have been crossed.”

Fans did not wait long after the trade to show their disapproval. Once the news was announced, Harrison became the immediate target of social media backlash, both from Mavericks supporters and general fans of the league. He received even further criticism for his comments after the trade was officially processed.

Despite appearing in the NBA Finals less than one year ago, the Mavericks now appear destined for a rebuild. Dallas will still run its offense through Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but neither is at Doncic's level at this stage of their respective careers.

Mavericks prepare for final playoff push

The Luka Doncic trade lowered the Mavericks' short-term championship trajectory, but Dallas is still in play for a playoff spot. They currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 27-25 record.

The Mavericks are coming off a statement 127-120 win over the Boston Celtics to end a three-game losing streak. Klay Thompson led the team with a vintage 25-point performance while Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall both added 20 off the bench.

Ahead of the All-Star break, Dallas has a lot of reconstruction to do but still fully remains in the postseason picture. However, they have been just 7-12 since New Year's Day, and a transition period is likely to come.