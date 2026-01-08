We've got the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The defending Super Bowl Champs will hope to get their offense back on track in the postseason, but boast a fantastic defense. Meanwhile, the 49ers weren't able to win the NFC West, but still boast an incredible 12-5 record. However, only one can advance to the Divisional Round.

49ers vs. Eagles Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Philadelphia Eagles will defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round 29-28.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #6 SF 7 7 0 14 28 #3 PHI 7 3 9 10 29

What started off as a defensive battle quickly became a shootout in the final minutes. But first, let's talk about how we got there.

The Eagles were the first to score after Jalen Hurts scrambled for a 10 Yd touchdown run. But the 49ers were able to tie it before the quarter ended when Christian McCaffrey ran for a 13 Yd touchdown.

The second quarter saw Jake Elliott notch an easy field goal, giving Philly the lead again. But the 49ers were able to take their first lead of the day when Brock Purdy threw a touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson before halftime.

Philadelphia dominated in the third quarter, which may have been the reason why they won. They managed to score 10 unanswered points, including another TD rn from Hurts. However, they still only had six point lead entering the fourth quarter. This is when things got out of hand.

About halfway through the fourth, Brock Purdy found Ricky Pearsall for a 48 Yd touchdown pass. The Eagles offense managed to drive down the field and take the lead again. However, it gave the 49ers ample time to win it all. They nearly did, as Pearsall broke off for another big TD reception.

Unfortunately for the Niners, that TD, in turn, gave the Eagles enough time to win. Granted they had just 1:48 to score a touchdown. Saquon Barkley, who left the game earlier due to an injury, managed to score on a 41 Yd TD reception with just 36 seconds left.

But of course, even this score gave the Niners enough time to win the game. In fact, they drove all the way to the PHI 39. But 49ers' K Eddy Pineiro missed the kick, allowing the Eagles to move on to the next round.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

PHI – Jalen Hurts, 10 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 7:23 (PHII 7-0)

SF – Christian McCaffrey, 13 Yd run (Eddy Pineiro kick), 0:38 (Tied 7-7)

Second Quarter:

PHI – Jake Elliott, 28 Yd FG, 7:42 (PHI 10-7)

SF – Demarcus Robinson 8 Yd pass from Brock Purdy (Eddy Pineiro kick), 0:30 (SF 14-10)

Third Quarter:

PHI – Jalen Hurts, 1 Yd run (Jake Elliott kick), 9:44 (PHI 17-14)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 22 Yd FG, 2:12 (PHI 20-14)

Fourth Quarter:

SF – Ricky Pearsall 48 Yd pass from Brock Purdy (Eddy Pineiro kick), 8:57 (SF 21-20)

PHI – Jake Elliott, 23 Yd FG, 3:23 (PHI 23-21)

SF – Ricky Pearsall 74 Yd pass from Brock Purdy (Eddy Pineiro kick), 1:48 (SF 28-23)

PHI – Saquon Barkley 41 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (2-point conversion failed), 0:36 (PHI 29-28)

Overall, that wraps up our 49ers vs. Eagles Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.