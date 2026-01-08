Washington Nationals starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore just wrapped up his fourth season in MLB and is set for arbitration this offseason. However, it appears the club wants no part of that, as reports indicate that Gore is receiving a new contract.

The 26-year-old left-hander is signing a $5.6 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to league Insider Robert Murray. It's a decision that comes with trade rumors swirling around Gore this offseason.

“Source: MacKenzie Gore and the Nationals have agreed at $5.6 million to avoid arbitration.”

With a new deal signed, it potentially opens the window for the Nations to trade their ace. Rumors suggest the New York Yankees are inquiring about MacKenzie Gore's availability, along with Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. Other teams are speculated to be in talks with Washington about Gore as well, as the 2025 All-Star is viewed as one of the better young pitchers in the league.

Potential is there for Gore to take the next step in development and become one of the best pitchers in baseball. He's flashed potential through his first four years in MLB and seems primed to continue improving over the years. MacKenzie Gore owns a career 4.19 ERA and 1.401 WHIP while recording 589 career strikeouts through 532.1 innings pitched.

After finishing last season with one of the worst records in the NL (66-96), trading MacKenzie Gore could be a move that fetches the Nationals several key prospects for the future. Only time will tell what the front office plans to do, but Gore's name will remain a popular one in the rumor mill for now.