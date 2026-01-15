The Jonathan Kuminga and Golden State Warriors relationship has hit rock bottom, and with the forward finally being trade-eligible, he has requested to be moved from the team. Kuminga has seen his minutes fluctuate this season, as he went from starting, coming off the bench, and then getting DNP-CDs. Its gotten to the point where Kuminga has become frustrated, which makes perfect sense.

The latest story regarding Kuminga and his beef with the Warriors was him possibly faking an injury so he wouldn't have to play, according to The Athletic. Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green were being rested as the Warriors were set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, which meant that Kuminga was in line to get minutes, something that head coach Steve Kerr promised.

An hour before the game, Kuminga's name surprisingly came up on the injury report, and he did not play in that game. The Warriors ended up losing that game by 37.

Kerr was then asked about Kuminga's injury after the game and if he was afraid that it would linger.

“I don’t know,” Kerr said. “I have no idea.”

Sources around the team didn't think that Kuminga was actually injured.

“I wouldn’t have played either,” a Warriors player told The Athletic. “It’s clear the coach doesn’t believe in him.”

It has been obvious that Kerr does not see a fit for Kuminga on the roster, and it shows in the minutes he's gettting, or in this case, not getting. Kuminga is a young player who has shown the skills to be a contributor on a team, but he has to play in order for that to happen.

If Kerr isn't going to play him, the best thing for him to do is go to a team that believes in him. Right now, it's hard to see who that team is, but there are a few who are interested in him.