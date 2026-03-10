The Chicago Bulls will visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey are listed as probable on the NBA Injury Report, so they may be able to play. Both are coming off recent right ankle sprains. Also, both played in the Bulls' game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, which the Bulls lost 126-110. Buzelis played 30 minutes, scored 20 points, and grabbed eight rebounds. Meanwhile, Giddey played 34 minutes and came away with a triple-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. Here's everything we know about their injuries and playing status vs. the Warriors.

Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey injury status vs. Warriors

Given that Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey are probable on the injury report, the assumption is that they will play. Buzelis hasn't really been a fixture on the injury report this season. Meanwhile, Giddey has been, especially during the second half of the season.

From late December until January, Giddey was out for 11 games due to a hamstring strain. While under minute restrictions, he returned on Jan. 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. His 21 points, six rebounds, and five assists led Chicago to a 120-115 win.

Meanwhile, Buzelis missed his first game of the season last Thursday against the Phoenix Suns. A game in which the Bulls came out victorious, 105-103.

Giddey is averaging 17.6 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.3 rebounds per game. Also, Buzelis is averaging 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 26-38, lost eight out of their last ten games, and are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

So when it comes to question of if Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey are playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the answer is probably.

Bulls injury report

Matas Buzelis (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Josh Giddey (right ankle sprain)-Probable

Jalen Smith (left calf sprain)-Probable

Collin Sexton (left fibular head; contusion)-Questionable

Patrick Williams (left ankle sprain)-Questionable

Jaden Ivey (left patellofemoral pain syndrome)-Out

Anfernee Simons ( left ulnar styloid; fracture)-Out

