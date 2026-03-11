The Golden State Warriors have been without Moses Moody for the past three games due to a sprained right wrist. On Tuesday, the organization shared an update regarding his timeline to return.

Moody, who turns 24 in May, is said to have made progress during his evaluation process on Tuesday. However, he is not yet ready to return and will be re-evaluated later in the week, according to Warriors PR.

“Warriors guard Moses Moody, who has missed the last three games after suffering a sprained right wrist against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 2, was recently re-evaluated. The re-evaluation indicated that Moody is making good progress and has elevated to on-court work. He will be re-evaluated again later this week.”

Based on the announcement, the fifth-year veteran will miss Tuesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. However, it sounds like there is a chance he could return by Friday when the Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. But it depends on exactly when the next re-evaluation process takes place.

Moses Moody has played 59 games for the Warriors this season, starting in 48. He's been a solid contributor, averaging 11.9 points (career-high), 3.3 rebounds (career-high), and 1.6 assists (career-high) per game while shooting 44.1% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the three-point line (career-high).

The Warriors are dealing with a plethora of injuries right now. With Moody set to miss at least one more contest, we should expect to see Will Richard play an extended role when the Warriors take on the Bulls. Pat Spencer, LC Cryer, Kristaps Porzingis, and Al Horford could also see more playing time.