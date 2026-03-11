Mar 11, 2026 at 10:09 AM ET

Tuesday night was a night of career highs in scoring. Certainly, Bam Adebayo's 83 points take the win. But for the Chicago Bulls, they got the best out of Matas Buzelis against the Golden State Warriors.

Altogether, Buzelis finished the game with a career high of 41 points as the Bulls defeated the Warriors 130-124 in overtime.

Afterward, Buzelis spoke of his approach to the game, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

“Just trying to be aggressive every day, every game,” he said.

With 2:32 left in overtime, Buzelis hit a crucial 3-pointer to put the Bulls in a good position to win. Additionally, Buzelis finished the game 16-for-28 from the field, 5-for-15 at the 3-point line, 4-for-5 at the foul line, and with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Tre Jones came away with 22 points and five assists. Also, Josh Giddey finished with another triple-double with 21 points, 17 assists, and 13 rebounds.

Furthermore, three Bulls recorded double-doubles.

Leonard Miller had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jalen Smith finished with 12 points as well as 12 rebounds. Nick Richards had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

With the win, the Bulls are now 27-38. On Thursday, they will head to Los Angeles to complete their five-game road trip. First, taking on the Lakers and then on Saturday against the Clippers.

On Monday, the Bulls will be back home to take on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Buzelis was listed as probable on the NBA Injury Report coming off a recent right ankle sprain.

Overall, Buzelis has played in 64 games and is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.