On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors fell back to .500 on the season with a tough road loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz. The Warriors were playing without multiple key players in this one, including point guard Stephen Curry, who has not played since well before the All-Star break due to a knee issue.

Many are already viewing the 2025-26 Warriors season as a lost one, considering Curry's extended absence, as well as the loss of Jimmy Butler for the season due to an ACL injury.

However, evidently, Curry expects that the Warriors' fortunes will change this offseason.

“…I think he knows whether it's a Giannis, whether it's a LeBron James, there's going to be somebody next summer that's going to join him, join Jimmy, join Draymond, assuming he's still there . . . Remember, this is the Warriors, they got a brand, they can quick-fix and add some talent,” said NBA insider Marc Spears, via 95.7 The Game, per NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, Spears also noted that there is still value in playing some of the Warriors' younger players big minutes for the rest of this season, and however far Golden State might go into the playoffs.

“…but on the cheaper side, is the younger guys and if you get them that good experience like they're getting now, then it's going to help the franchise in the long run and save them some money for somebody bigger in the process.”

The Warriors have been trying to simultaneously establish a young core and maximize the final years of Curry's career over the last several seasons, an endeavor that has yielded mixed results at best, with Jonathan Kuminga recently becoming a casualty of Steve Kerr's inability to juggle both tasks effectively.

Still, if Golden State were indeed able to add another star talent this offseason, things would get a lot more interesting in the Bay.