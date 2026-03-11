The Golden State Warriors have a lot of explaining to do. On Monday, they fell short to the lowly Utah Jazz 119-116, prompting head coach Steve Kerr to advocate for a shorter season. Then on Tuesday, the Warriors lost to the Chicago Bulls in overtime, 130-124. A loss some are characterizing as tanking.

The loss to Chicago was particularly painful due to one moment. In the final seconds, Draymond Green fouled Jalen Smith with the Warriors leading 118-116. Ultimately, Smith converted both free throws, forcing the game into overtime.

After the game, Kerr took responsibility for Golden State not being able to finish and for Green's foul, per

Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.

“It was a foul, I saw the replay, he just got his hand in the wrong spot, and it would have been a tough shot.”

Steve Kerr on what went wrong to close that 4th QTR and Draymond Green’s last second foul: “It was a foul, I saw the replay, he just got his hand in the wrong spot and it would have been a tough shot.” Took the blame for Green as he said he was cold because he sat most the 4th. pic.twitter.com/VfONZDpsVt — Kenzo Fukuda (@kenzofuku) March 11, 2026

Nevertheless, the fans are not easing up on either Kerr or Green.

“Shouldn't even entered the game at that point” @OloapZurc posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user called for Kerr to leave his post and take Green with him.

“I need this man fired next season take draymond with you” @XKingnas posted on social media.

Then, another fan took it a step further when saying that Kerr should step aside.

“Kerr taking a lot of blames why the warriors are losing a lot of games… Maybe have the the decency to resign then. It's the same as admitting he's not a good coach to this warriors team anymore” @JRemuria0218 said on X, formerly Twitter.

As a result, the Warriors are now 32-33 and are on a three-game losing streak.