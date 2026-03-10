American tennis sensation and World No. 4 Coco Gauff is known for being a Miami Heat fan for the longest time. The South Florida native has previously revealed her love for the franchise, even taking inspiration from their 2023 run during her French Open win the same year.

So when Jimmy Butler had the opportunity to meet the 21-year-old once again, he wasted no time in pitching a change of alliance.

“By the way, your team hurt me [Jimmy Butler], by the way. The Heat hurt me. Yeah, the Heat hurt me. Switch alliances. And remember, Steph [Curry] is on my team now so like, everybody love Steph.” Jimmy Butler to Coco Gauff 😅 (via @BNPPARIBASOPEN) pic.twitter.com/dW1QmQSom9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2026

“By the way, your team hurt me [Jimmy Butler], by the way. The Heat hurt me. Yeah, the Heat hurt me,” he initially said per a clip on X by ClutchPoints. In response, Gauff wanted to know what the Heat did.

Butler obviously left Miami back in early 2025 after a lengthy fallout with franchise which resulted in several suspensions. He quickly urged Gauff to switch her alliances to the Warriors, citing Stephen Curry.

“So I just wanna say, great, switch alliances. And remember, Steph [Curry] is on my team now so like, everybody love Steph,” he said. Gauff claimed that she “knew” the Heat hurt Butler, claiming that she was sorry for how things ended with the franchise.

“No, I can’t do that though. I do love Steph,” she said, which may be true for every basketball fan out there.

For Butler however, that was enough. He quickly turned to the cameras, screaming.

“Coco is a Warriors fan she said it. Coco loves the Warriors. Y’all heard it. Coco is a Warriors fan. Clip that seriously, let’s get it viral,” he told the gathered reporters.

Of course, Gauff, like a true supporter, had no intention of switching her team. Post her epic 2023 French Open final win, Gauff had even referenced Butler’s time at the Heat, claiming that if the six-time All-Star did not panic even after the Boston Celtics made it 3-3 in the Eastern Conference final from 3-0, she couldn’t “freak out after losing the first set.”

Gauff had even noted that she was “kind of sad” as a fan after Butler’s exit, but had claimed that she would still root for him to succeed.