Later in the year, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie for Paramount, and the best look at the character yet has been revealed.

An image has been shared of Rhodes as Guile playing Street Fighter on a PlayStation 5 with the game's director, Nakayama-san, who appears happy with his appearance. Rhodes responded to the post on X, formerly Twitter, revealing that Nakayama-san “squashed me, no mercy.”

For someone who usually beats people in WWE, it was likely humbling for Rhodes to lose. After all, he's only taken pins to top stars like Roman Reigns (who is also in the Street Fighter movie) since his return in 2022.

The bigger takeaway, however, is that a clear image of Rhodes as the character is here. He looks unrecognizable in his costume, complete with Guile's iconic hair.

Who is WWE Champion Cody Rhodes playing in the Street Fighter movie?

Rhodes will play Guile in the Street Fighter movie. The character is known for his iconic appearance, including his exaggerated flat top hairstyle. In the games, Guile is a pilot in the United States Air Force who is attempting to avenge the death of his Air Force friend.

As noted, Rhodes isn't the only WWE star in the movie. His former rival, Reigns, is set to play Akuma. It's unknown if they cross paths, but WWE fans will be elated if they do.

Noah Centineo leads the cast as Ken Masters. Andrew Koji, Callina Llang, David Dastmalchian, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa will also be featured in the ensemble.

This is not Rhodes' first movie role. He recently appeared as a bartender in the Liam Neeson-led Naked Gun reboot. That was his first major Hollywood role, though he's also had roles in TV series like Arrow.