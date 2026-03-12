The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets will go head-to-head on Thursday night. Victor Wembanyama is listed on the injury report for the game, so is he playing tonight vs. the Nuggets?

Wembanyama has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA. Having him available against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets would obviously be crucial for the Spurs. Fans would love to see Wembanyama and Jokic play in a battle of MVP candidates.

With that being said, San Antonio will proceed with caution as Wembanyama deals with right ankle soreness. Here's everything we know about Wembanyama's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Nuggets.

Victor Wembanyama's injury status vs. Nuggets

Wembanyama is currently listed as questionable to play due to his aforementioned ankle concern, per the NBA injury report.

The Spurs are 48-17 and in second place in the Western Conference standings, while the 40-26 Nuggets are in fifth place in the West. Thursday's matchup should be competitive, but Wembanyama's final status will obviously play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

When it comes to the question of if Victor Wembanyama is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Spurs injury report

The Spurs have six players listed on the injury report for Thursday night's game.

Victor Wembanyama (right ankle soreness): Questionable

Harrison Barnes (left ankle impingement): Questionable

Lindy Waters III (illness): Questionable

Harrison Ingram (G League two-way): Out

David Jones Garcia (G League two-way): Out

Emmanuel Miller (G League two-way): Out

The Nuggets defeated the Houston Rockets 129-93 on Wednesday. Thursday's game represents the second of a back-to-back for Denver, meaning the team's injury report has not been released as of this story's writing.