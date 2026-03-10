Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green sharply criticized Daryl Morey and his evolving stance on the three-point shot during the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show, calling the Philadelphia 76ers executive’s recent comments “garbage.”

Green took issue with the idea that the growing influence of the three-point shot has altered the game too drastically and should potentially be addressed through rule changes. The veteran forward argued that attempting to modify the structure of the game because of how players have adapted offensively is misguided.

“To come out now and try to change the whole game of basketball as we know it and play because guys have gotten good at certain things is ridiculous,” Green said.

“It’s ridiculous. So now we want to add a four point shot or who knows what. No, can we stop trying to completely rewrite the game of basketball because Daryl Morey came up with a theory that ultimately wasn’t successful for him?”

Green continued his criticism moments later while reiterating his stance on Morey’s perspective regarding the value of perimeter shooting.

“I’m sorry but miss me with this garbage. This is garbage if I’ve ever heard garbage before in my life.”

The four-time NBA champion also pointed to what he views as inconsistency in Morey’s position. Green noted that during Morey’s tenure with the Houston Rockets, the organization heavily leaned into the analytical approach that prioritized three-point shooting and shot selection at the rim.

From 2013 through 2020, Morey’s Rockets built their offensive identity around maximizing three-point attempts and minimizing midrange shots. During that span, Houston led the NBA in both three-point attempts and three-point makes in six of seven seasons, becoming one of the league’s most analytics-driven teams.

Draymond Green calls out Daryl Morey's shifting stance on three-point philosophy

That philosophy was widely viewed as an effort to compete with the Warriors dynasty that dominated the Western Conference during the latter half of the 2010s. Golden State’s offense, led by elite shooting from its backcourt, helped redefine spacing and perimeter scoring across the league.

Green referenced that history when addressing Morey’s recent view that the three-point shot has become too easy and may carry disproportionate value relative to its difficulty.

According to Green, the argument contradicts the strategy that Morey previously used while constructing the Rockets roster specifically to challenge Golden State’s championship core.

The conversation reflects an ongoing debate around the evolution of NBA offenses in the analytics era. League-wide three-point attempts have steadily increased over the past decade as teams continue emphasizing spacing, pace and perimeter efficiency.

While no formal proposals have been introduced to adjust the value of the three-point shot, discussions around the league’s offensive balance and potential rule changes periodically surface among executives, analysts and players.

Green’s comments highlight the perspective of a player who has played a central role in the Warriors’ championship runs and the broader transformation of the modern NBA offense.