The Indiana Pacers are in a win-or-go-home situation when Game 6 arrives against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and they're going to have to play the best they can to stay alive. Unfortunately, the status of Tyrese Haliburton is up in the air, as he's currently dealing with a calf strain. It was obvious that the injury was bothering him in Game 5, because he finished the game with just four points, with no field goals made.

Head coach Rick Carlisle noted that Haliburton will be a game-time decision for Game 6, and it seems like he has something up his sleeve in case he doesn't play.

“If he doesn’t play we have a plan without him,” Carlisle said via Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

The Pacers have been able to get the most out of their players this series, and they're going to have to bring their best if Haliburton doesn't play, and they want to upset the Thunder. Carlisle will most likely insert T.J. McConnell into the starting lineup, as the guard came off the bench last game and scored 18 points in 22 minutes. If anything, he was one of the biggest reasons why they stayed competitive in Game 5.

Article Continues Below

What should the Pacers do if Tyrese Haliburton can't play?

With McConnell being inserted into the lineup, there's a good chance he'll play around 30 minutes. Ben Sheppard will most likely see more minutes, as he hasn't played much in the series, and Bennedict Mathurin will also see an increase in minutes. In Game 3, the Pacers' bench was a big reason why they won, and they're going to need to produce at that level if Haliburton can't go.

As much as the bench has to step up, the starters are going to have to bring more. Andrew Nembhard hasn't had a strong performance all series, and he'll have to look for his shot more often. Aaron Nesmith is the same way, as the perimeter players will have to come alive on both sides of the ball. Myles Turner has been on and off this series, though he had been dealing with an illness earlier.

Pascal Siakam has been the constant force for the Pacers this series, and he's going to do whatever he can to lead the team if Haliburton has to miss Game 6. Throughout the postseason, the Pacers have shown that it can be anybody who goes off for them, and that's what will have to happen.