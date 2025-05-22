Updated May 22, 2025 at 12:09 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers made NBA playoff history, breaking a 27-year trend in a 138-135 overtime win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. Tyrese Haliburton sent the series opener into overtime after the Pacers erased a 14-point deficit with under three minutes left in regulation. Indiana also forced the Knicks toward the wrong side of playoff history.

The Pacers broke a 27-year postseason trend by making a late-game comeback before outscoring the Knicks, 13-10, in overtime, according to NBA insider Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons,” Uthayakumar said. “They are now 1-970.”

Dramatically, the Pacers took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton does the Reggie Miller choke sign in Pacers' win

After Aaron Nesmith drained a whopping five threes in the final 3:14 of regulation, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton delivered in the clutch. Haliburton delivered the Reggie Miller choke sign when he shot and found the bottom of the net, a fitting tribute to the Hall of Fame guard turned TNT color commentator working Game 1 against the Knicks on Tuesday.

Miller infamously made the gesture after erupting for 25 fourth-quarter points in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Miller scored eight points in nine seconds before doing the choke sign, which inspired Haliburton to follow suit nearly 31 years later at MSG.

WHAT A SHOT BY TYRESE HALIBURTON 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/8wEwdkeRwZ pic.twitter.com/s497GwRWi9 — NBA (@NBA) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton's 31 points led six Pacers in double figures, including Aaron Nesmith (30 points), who connected on a whopping 8-of-9 threes. Pascal Siakam finished with 17 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Andrew Nembhard scored 15 points, and Myles Turner added 14 points and five rebounds.

On Thursday, the Knicks will host Haliburton and the Pacers in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden, as they look to even the series, 1-1.