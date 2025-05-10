Coming off a solid Game 2 performance which he punctuated with a stunning stepback game-winner that he celebrated with Sam Cassell's iconic “obscene” celebration, Tyrese Haliburton's stock was at an all-time high as the Indiana Pacers took a 2-0 series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers despite not having homecourt advantage. Haliburton, however, couldn't keep it up in Game 3 as his play fell off a cliff in the Pacers' 126-104 loss that prevented them from taking a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.

Haliburton, who's proven himself to be a player who never shies away from the moment, got clamped up by the Cavs' zone defense in Game 3. This zone defense prevented him from dominating the basketball, and as a result, he was unable to get into a rhythm all night long, scoring just four points on a putrid 2-8 shooting night.

The Pacers star doesn't necessarily need to score the ball to impact the game. But his overall impact was dampened to the point that his playmaking was limited as well, dropping just five dimes on the night. This was not the kind of performance the Pacers needed out of him at all, and fans turned on Haliburton especially after how much he enjoyed himself following their epic Game 2 victory.

“Tyrese Haliburton not beating the overrated allegations,” X user @SportsYapping wrote.

“Haliburton be exposing himself! Reason they won last game was an injured Cavaliers team, let’s be honest,” @Sotoj111 added.

“Did yall see what Haliburton did against a healthy Cavs lineup? Ewwww 🤧 30 minutes of cardio in a game you have an opportunity to be up 3-0 snasty work,” @iyamwashed furthered.

“Haliburton may not understand it, but games like this are why his peers consider him overrated,” @_SlimeDave explained.

“Haliburton has no dawg in him. Allows guys to take him out. Like it doesn't matter who the defender is.. if you push and play tight, hali just goes away,” @IndyDrew5 mused.

Pacers need Tyrese Haliburton to bounce back

This four-point performance is Tyrese Haliburton's worst output in a playoff game in his career. His previous worst was his six-point effort in Game 1 of last year's second-round matchup against the New York Knicks, and that prompted plenty of clowning on social media as well.

But what matters moving forward is how Haliburton responds. The Pacers star responded to his six-point night last year by scoring 34 points the very next game, so he certainly has it in him to flip a switch after coming off a brutal outing.