Despite being a heavy underdog, the Indiana Pacers have stunned the NBA world by taking Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-112. These Pacers continue to flourish under the grand postseason stage, as they are boasting the same core that they had last year when they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. And similarly to last year, the Pacers have been receiving excellent contributions from 2022 second-round pick Andrew Nembhard, who continues to be a playoff riser.

It was Nembhard who ended up leading the Pacers in scoring amid a balanced attack (they had six double-digit scorers) with 23 points, and he added six assists for good measure. Moreover, he helped frustrate Donovan Mitchell to a poor shooting night; Mitchell, despite recording 33 points on the night, shot 13-30 from the field and a frigid 1-11 from beyond the arc.

The entire Pacers squad deserves plenty of credit for taking Game 1 and getting a win on the board in this series, taking advantage of Darius Garland's absence in the process. But it's Nembhard who keeps on shining under the postseason's bright lights, and fans, as a result, are giving him the praise he deserves.

Andrew Nembhard when the playoffs start pic.twitter.com/Jxp74sMXOQ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Telling my kids about playoff riser Andrew Nembhard pic.twitter.com/818TJePihV — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Andrew Nembhard when games start to matter pic.twitter.com/AnJzTkuIFS — I’m Dan Adebayo (@ImDBro) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“When Nembhard was guarding Spida: Matchup Minutes: 7:57 Points: 2 FGM: 1/10 3PM: 0/3 LOCKED DOWN….” X user @jmitchell_indy wrote.

“Playoff Nembhard is definitely a thing… He lookin’ like playoff Murray…” @PriceButler10 added.

“Andrew Nembhard being a better playoff performer than Harden is hilarious,” @snohsidepiece furthered.

It may only be Nembhard's second-go around in the playoffs, but one thing's for sure, fans are recognizing that the Pacers guard is built for the moment and never wilts under pressure. This Pacers squad is full of competitors like Nembhard, and it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone if they manage to upset the Cavs.

Pacers fire on all cylinders in Game 1 win vs. Cavs

The Pacers have built their current contending identity on an elite offense, and it showed in their Game 1 win over the Cavs. They shot 53 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from three while holding the Cavs to a 9-38 shooting night from beyond the arc. Indiana shared the rock as well and went into Cleveland with the intention of winning as a team, with six different Pacers scoring in double figures.

What's troubling is that the Pacers allowed 70 paint points to the Cavs and turned the ball over nine more times than they did. They will have to clean up their execution and provide more resistance on the interior to weather the shooting regression that will inevitably hit at some point in the series.