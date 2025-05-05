Despite being a heavy underdog, the Indiana Pacers have stunned the NBA world by taking Game 1 of their second-round matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 121-112. These Pacers continue to flourish under the grand postseason stage, as they are boasting the same core that they had last year when they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. And similarly to last year, the Pacers have been receiving excellent contributions from 2022 second-round pick Andrew Nembhard, who continues to be a playoff riser.

It was Nembhard who ended up leading the Pacers in scoring amid a balanced attack (they had six double-digit scorers) with 23 points, and he added six assists for good measure. Moreover, he helped frustrate Donovan Mitchell to a poor shooting night; Mitchell, despite recording 33 points on the night, shot 13-30 from the field and a frigid 1-11 from beyond the arc.

The entire Pacers squad deserves plenty of credit for taking Game 1 and getting a win on the board in this series, taking advantage of Darius Garland's absence in the process. But it's Nembhard who keeps on shining under the postseason's bright lights, and fans, as a result, are giving him the praise he deserves.

“When Nembhard was guarding Spida: Matchup Minutes: 7:57 Points: 2 FGM: 1/10 3PM: 0/3 LOCKED DOWN….” X user @jmitchell_indy wrote.

“Playoff Nembhard is definitely a thing… He lookin’ like playoff Murray…” @PriceButler10 added.

Related Indiana Pacers NewsArticle continues below
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the first half against the Indiana Pacers in game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
Cavs HC Kenny Atkinson credits Pacers’ ‘otherworldly’ shooting in Game 1
Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Andrew Nembhard on one side, and Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley on the other side, with the NBA Playoffs logo in the middle
3 Indiana Pacers bold predictions vs. Cavs in 2025 NBA Playoffs
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Cavs news: How Cavs will pivot if Darius Garland misses time in Pacers series

“Andrew Nembhard being a better playoff performer than Harden is hilarious,” @snohsidepiece furthered.

It may only be Nembhard's second-go around in the playoffs, but one thing's for sure, fans are recognizing that the Pacers guard is built for the moment and never wilts under pressure. This Pacers squad is full of competitors like Nembhard, and it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone if they manage to upset the Cavs.

Pacers fire on all cylinders in Game 1 win vs. Cavs

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) celebrates a made basket with guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Pacers have built their current contending identity on an elite offense, and it showed in their Game 1 win over the Cavs. They shot 53 percent from the field and 52.8 percent from three while holding the Cavs to a 9-38 shooting night from beyond the arc. Indiana shared the rock as well and went into Cleveland with the intention of winning as a team, with six different Pacers scoring in double figures.

What's troubling is that the Pacers allowed 70 paint points to the Cavs and turned the ball over nine more times than they did. They will have to clean up their execution and provide more resistance on the interior to weather the shooting regression that will inevitably hit at some point in the series.