Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers were not ready for the red-hot shooting the Indiana Pacers would rain on them throughout Game 1 of the East Semifinals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on Sunday night.

Indiana shot 53% from the field throughout the contest, including a scorching 52.8% from beyond the arc. They knocked down 19 3-pointers, which is in stark contrast to Cleveland's nine triples.

Atkinson reflected on the loss after the game, per team reporter Danny Cunningham. He credited the Pacers for taking advantage of their offense being in rhythm, which impacted the Cavs' momentum.

“Their shotmaking was otherworldly… give them credit,” Atkinson said.

“I thought our offense let us down a little bit.”

What's next for Kenny Atkinson, Cavs

It is accurate analysis for Kenny Atkinson to provide, considering that the Cavs have to tame a potent Pacers offense to have the edge in this series.

Indiana shined as one of the best offenses in the NBA. With Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner, and Pascal Siakam highlighting the core while having spark plugs off the bench, they pose themselves as a threat to the Cavs' championship aspirations.

Cleveland also should hope that star guard Darius Garland returns as soon as possible. Garland is nursing a toe injury, which has sidelined him since the first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Five players scored in double-digits on Cleveland's behalf in the Game 1 loss. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 33 points, five rebounds and four assists. He shot 13-of-30 from the field, including 1-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-9 from the free-throw line. Ty Jerome put up 21 points and eight assists off the bench, Evan Mobley followed suit with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jarrett Allen had 12 points and five rebounds, while De'Andre Hunter provided 11 points and four rebounds.

The Cavs will look to bounce back by evening up the series at one apiece. They host Game 2 against the Pacers on May 6 at 7 p.m. ET.