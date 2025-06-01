Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are on Cloud Nine after beating the New York Knicks 125-108 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

Going into the game, the Pacers led 3-2 in the series. However, they were coming off a disappointing loss in Game 5 on the road. This put a lot of pressure on them to close out the series on their homecourt, meaning they had everything to lose on Saturday.

Fortunately for Indiana fans, their team was up to the challenge. After trading blows in the first half, the Pacers used a 34-23 display in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead, getting all the distance they needed to secure the win and the series.

After the game ended, the Pacers' social media account only needed six words to express their accomplishment on the post.

“WE’RE GOING TO THE NBA FINALS,” the account exclaimed.

What's next for Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers

It's a huge milestone for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, bringing the franchise back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Indiana refused to let New York get the better of them. Their offense lit up the nets throughout the course of the game, making 54.1% of their total shots, including 51.5% from beyond the arc. They also forced 17 turnovers from the Knicks, making sure their performance on both sides of the ball was the best it could be.

Seven players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf in the win. Pascal Siakam won East Finals MVP as he finished with 31 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. He shot 10-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Haliburton came next with 21 points and 13 assists, while Obi Toppin had 18 points and six rebounds. Meanwhile, Andrew Nembhard provided 14 points, eight assists and six steals.

The Pacers will prepare for Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.