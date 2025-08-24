On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles made a big roster move by trading for former NFC East divisional rival quarterback Sam Howell from the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles sent back draft compensation in return for the veteran Howell, who will provide some stability off the bench in case Jalen Hurts misses any time this year.

As a result of this move, the Eagles also made a corresponding roster decision in their quarterback room.

“We have waived QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson,” the Eagles announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Eagles acquired Thompson-Robinson earlier this offseason in exchange for quarterback Kenny Pickett, who is currently trying to win the backup job for the Cleveland Browns.

Thompson-Robinson spent the first two years of his career with the Browns after being selected by them in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Philadelphia now has made it clear that Howell will be their primary backup quarterback heading into the new season.

Of course, Eagles fans are hoping that the only times they will see Howell this year are when the team is up by so many points that it makes sense to take Hurts out of the game, or when Philadelphia is resting its starters with playoff positioning locked up.

Still, having a strong backup quarterback is an underrated luxury in the NFL, and the Eagles figure to have one of the league's better players in that position in Howell, who competed with Philadelphia on multiple occasions when he was the starting quarterback for the divisional rival Washington Commanders.

The Eagles have now mostly solidified their roster heading into the 2025 season, in which they will look to defend their Super Bowl crown from a year ago.

Philadelphia will begin that quest with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 4 in prime time to kick off the NFL season.

