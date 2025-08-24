USC football is getting a major boost as head coach Lincoln Riley confirmed star wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is cleared to play in the season opener. Lane, who broke his foot in May, had been sidelined for most of the offseason. Now, just in time for Week 1, Riley says the sophomore has been practicing without restrictions.

“He had a broken foot in May, but he’s been doing well and even a little ahead of schedule,” Riley told reporters this week, via On3. “He’s been full go for about the last week … you can see some of the rust starting to get knocked off now.”

Lane’s return couldn’t come at a better time. The Trojans lost key receivers Duce Robinson, Kyron Hudson, and Zachariah Branch to the transfer portal, leaving Lane and Makai Lemon as the top targets for quarterback Miller Moss. Last season, Lane posted 43 catches for 525 yards and 12 touchdowns, proving to be one of USC’s most reliable red-zone threats.

He enters his third season with 50 career receptions for 618 yards and 14 touchdowns. Much of that production came late last year, capped by a breakout showing in the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, where he hauled in seven catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Over his final three games of the 2024 season, Lane recorded seven touchdown receptions on just 11 total catches, establishing himself as a true big-play threat in Riley’s offense.

The Trojans will open their 2025 season against Florida A&M before heading into a marquee showdown with LSU. With Lane healthy, the Trojans’ offense regains an explosive outside option a key piece in Riley’s passing attack. Still, depth at receiver remains a concern, and several young players could see early action.

The Trojans are coming off an 8-5 campaign that fell short of expectations. A strong start and a fully healthy Lane could be pivotal in pushing USC football back into playoff contention.