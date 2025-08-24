One of the big stories for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason has been the injury status of star cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs exited the lineup last year with four games left to play due to a left knee injury, which was unrelated to the 2023 ACL injury he suffered.

Diggs has been rehabbing the injury throughout this offseason, and on Sunday, the Cowboys got some big news about his recovery.

“#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs has passed physical and will be moved from PUP list to the active roster. Good news for Dallas,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

It's certainly a positive sign for a Cowboys team that is looking to be as healthy as possible heading into the upcoming season.

Diggs has established himself as one of the league's top intereption artists over the last few years, but the last two knee injuries he's suffered have caused some to worry whether his career might begin to decline prematurely.

Recently, Diggs spoke on his mindset on his injury recovery and his outlook for the season.

“Oh, I'm very hungry,” Diggs said, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “I'm itching to get back out on the field. Like, I can't wait.”

Overall, the Cowboys are entering a 2025 season in which not many expect a whole lot from them on the heels of an injury-riddled 2024 campaign.

The big question still looming over the franchise is the status of star pass rusher Micah Parsons, who publicly requested a trade earlier this month amid a contract dispute between himself and the franchise.

It remains to be seen how that situation will be resolved, but for now, Cowboys fans can breathe easier with Diggs activated off the PUP list.

The Cowboys will kick off their 2025 season on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles next Thursday.