Jalen Milroe might have just had his “welcome to the NFL moment” in the preseason. After an excellent preseason debut, Milroe was handed the keys to the Seahawks offense in their final preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. The results were… not great, to say the least. Milroe looked every bit like a rookie, facing off against a Packers team playing a few of their starters,

Despite the rough go-around, Milroe is keeping his head held high. The Seahawks rookie said that no matter the adversity he encounters, he will face it head-on and with optimism.

“No matter good, bad or ugly, keep going,” Milroe said, per ESPN. “Keep fighting. Keep being starving. Have an optimistic mindset as you approach the field, despite anything. Good, bad … you’ve got to be the same person each and every day.”

Milroe had a rough day in the office in his first full NFL game. The Seahawks rookie completed only 13 of his 24 attempts for a 54% completion rate. While he threw one touchdown and didn't throw a single pick, he took five brutal sacks for a total of 25 yards lost. Ball security was also a concern: Milroe had three fumbles, two of which came in the Seahawks' first three drives of the game.

A third-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Milton is not expected to take the field in the regular season for the Seahawks. He's listed as the team's QB3, behind new signing Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. Darnold is coming off a career renaissance, throwing for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions. Lock will be given the QB2 role due to his veteran presence.

The Seahawks have undergone another major change this offseason, aside from their new quarterback. Longtime wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. We'll see where the team goes this season as they try to compete for a playoff spot.