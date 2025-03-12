The Indiana Pacers got off to a slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season, but the Pacers have since rebounded a bit and are in the mix for a top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers had a huge game on tap on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, a team they're chasing in the standings. The Pacers were able to grab a thrilling 115-114 win thanks to Tyrese Haliburton, who drew this response from Pascal Siakam, as per Tony East of Forbes Sports.

“Tough players make tough plays,” Pascal Siakam said following Tyrese Haliburton's four-point play to get the Pacers the win against the Bucks.

With about three seconds left in the game and the Pacers trailing 114-111, Haliburton caught an inbounds pass and launched up a three-point shot that found the bottom of the net. He was fouled by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he tumbled to the floor in front of the Milwaukee bench. Haliburton would hit the free-throw to complete the four-point play, and to give the Pacers the win.

Following Haliburton's heroics, the Pacers essentially moved into a tie record-wise with the Bucks in the East standings. Both teams are currently 36-28 with the Bucks in fourth place in the East and the Pacers in fifth. The Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak while the Bucks dropped their third consecutive game.

The Detroit Pistons are hot on both teams' heels though at 37-29. All three teams are battling for the 4-6 spots in the East and making the playoffs outright without having to go through the play-in. Whoever clinches the four spot would clinch homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Last season, the Pacers secured a top six seed in the East and defeated the Bucks in the opening round amid an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Pacers and Bucks have developed a mini sort-of rivalry stemming from last season's in-season tournament matchup as well as a postgame incident last January when Antetokounmpo went searching for the game ball following his career-high in points.