It's no secret that Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton have developed a close friendship over the years. They have been spotted hanging out at various sports events, along with their respective partners.

There is a certain kinship between Clark and Haliburton. Aside from both starring in Indiana, they played for neighboring universities in college, with the Fever guard at Iowa and the Pacers guard at Iowa State. They haven't been shy in showing their support for each other.

On Monday, Haliburton shared his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Jade Jones, on Instagram. He proposed at Hilton Coliseum at Iowa State, where they first met in 2019.

“The place where our story started, and where our next chapter begins❤️💍,” said Haliburton.

Clark reacted with a sweet message.

“WEDDING TIME 🥰🥰 LOVE Y'ALL,” commented the Fever playmaker.

Haliburton played two years with the Cyclones, while Jones was a member of the cheerleading squad. Since then, they have been inseparable. Jones has served as Haliburton's rock amid his recovery from an Achilles injury.

Clark, meanwhile, is also in a similar situation. She remains sidelined after re-injuring her groin. The Fever will have to hold the fort without her for a few more games after it was reported that she could be out until the third week of August.

ESPN's Holly Rowe on Sunday said the reigning Rookie of the Year already saw a specialist last week, and no additional injury was found. She also noted that Indiana will take an even more cautious approach with Clark.

“Last time, when she came back from injury, she didn't get any practice time (or) any time to ramp up her conditioning,” reported Rowe, as quoted by New York Post's Christian Arnold. “This time, they're going to make sure she has time and practices to get rhythm and time with her teammates.”

The Fever are sitting on a 14-12 record and will face the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.