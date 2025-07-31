Sometimes, an offseason doesn’t go according to plan. For the Indiana Pacers, this summer has been more about adjusting than upgrading. The 2024–25 campaign ended with promise but also questions, particularly about the roster’s ceiling without Tyrese Haliburton on the floor. The unexpected departure of a cornerstone big man, however, has left a glaring hole in the starting lineup. This has forced Indiana to rethink its identity and, perhaps, its priorities. As training camp approaches, the Pacers find themselves on the cusp of one bold decision that could define their future.

A Summer of Loss and Transition

In hindsight, the Pacers may ultimately benefit from avoiding a long-term commitment to Myles Turner as he enters his mid-30s. That said, there are no banners for balancing the books. The truth is that Indiana lost a vital piece of a starting five built more on chemistry than overwhelming talent. There’s no obvious replacement. Jay Huff is an intriguing flier with a comparable skill set. On the flip side, counting on him to start after falling out of Memphis’ playoff rotation is unrealistic. The other options, who are Tony Bradley, Isaiah Jackson, and James Wiseman, are proven backups. They are not starting solutions.

For a team that has always relied on cohesion rather than star power, Turner’s departure changes everything. His unique mix of floor spacing, rim protection, and mobility within their uptempo scheme isn’t something they can easily duplicate. Adding Pascal Siakam near the 2024 deadline gave Indiana another top-end piece, and the front office has built respectable depth. Still, without Haliburton’s steady orchestration and Turner’s connective presence, this Pacers team is searching for a new identity.

Here we will look at and discuss the final move that the Indiana Pacers must make to complete the 2025 NBA offseason.

Make Jarace Walker a Starter

The Pacers face a decision that goes beyond simply filling out a lineup card. The reality is it’s time to commit to Jarace Walker as a starter. Note that starting spots are rarely locked in before training camp. However, general manager Chad Buchanan recently opened the door to that possibility on the “Setting The Pace” podcast.

“The biggest part of Jarace's growth is going to be consistently playing with force,” Buchanan said. “You see stretches where he's attacking the rim, active defensively, gobbling up rebounds—and then stretches where he's very, very timid.”

That was a glimpse into the team’s willingness to try something unconventional. Walker, especially at 6'7″ would be a very unconventional replacement for Turner in the middle. That said, the Pacers don't have many alternatives, if any. Walker is and should be their guy.

Why This Gamble Could Define the Season

Most assumed that without Haliburton, the Pacers’ starting five would feature Bennedict Mathurin alongside Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and a traditional big like Jay Huff or Isaiah Jackson. Walker, who barely cracked the rotation last season, wasn’t expected to be in the mix.

Starting him now could be exactly what this team needs, though. The 2025 campaign isn’t about immediate contention. It’s about exploration. Walker’s defensive instincts, versatility, and flashes as a transition playmaker made him a lottery pick. Giving him a full-time role accelerates his development. It also gives Indiana a clearer picture of whether he can be a long-term cornerstone next to Haliburton and Siakam.

This is a season to experiment, and putting Walker in the starting lineup is the boldest, smartest experiment they can make.

A Calculated Gamble

The Pacers aren’t just plugging a gap at power forward or center. They’re testing a theory. Can Walker’s defensive range and athleticism make up for what they lost with Turner? Can his energy give them a new, chaotic edge on both ends of the floor?

It’s a calculated gamble. Starting Walker might mean sacrificing some offense (and size) in the short term. However, the payoff could be huge if he blossoms into a disruptive two-way force. And with Haliburton’s return looming, every game Walker spends as a starter this year increases the odds that Indiana emerges with a more complete, balanced core in 2026 and beyond.

What’s Next

Naming Jarace Walker a starter might not seem like a blockbuster move. For the Pacers, though, it’s exactly the kind of forward-thinking risk that could define their post-Turner, post-Haliburton-injury era. It aligns with their current reality: a season where growth is more valuable than wins.

Indiana has to think beyond the standings. A year from now, the Pacers will want to know exactly what they have in Jarace Walker. The only way to find out is to give him the stage.