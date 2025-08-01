The Indiana Pacers were one of the feel-good stories of the 2024-25 NBA season, until they weren’t. A surprise run to the NBA Finals sparked hope and signalled that their young core, led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, was ready to contend. But entering the 2025 offseason, reality set in. Haliburton’s lingering injury, reportedly expected to sideline him for most of the upcoming season, cast a long shadow over Indiana’s outlook. And when franchise cornerstone Myles Turner unexpectedly left in free agency, the Pacers were left reeling.

Instead of making an aggressive move to maintain momentum, Indiana opted for low-risk deals and internal development. It was a cautious approach-perhaps justifiable, but one that could cost them in a wide-open Eastern Conference. Because for all the attention on replacing Turner in the frontcourt, the true crisis lies elsewhere: playmaking.

That’s why the one move Indiana should have made is clear: they should have pursued Josh Giddey.

Why signing Josh Giddey would have changed everything for the Pacers

With Tyrese Haliburton out for a major portion of the upcoming season, the Pacers desperately need someone who can run an offense, create for others, and keep their tempo-driven identity intact.

The 22-year-old Aussie isn’t without flaws; his jumper remains inconsistent, and his fit with other ball-dominant players has been debated, but he offers something Indiana sorely lacks in Haliburton’s absence: vision, creativity, and size at the point guard spot.

Last season, Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in just under 30.2 minutes per game. He boasts an elite feel for the game and can run a second unit or a starting offense depending on personnel. With Siakam in place as a frontcourt scorer and floor-spacer, and shooters like Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin around him, Giddey could’ve elevated everyone’s game, even in Haliburton’s absence.

Josh giddey working with Phil Handy 🔥tough finishes,passing , shooting and keep your dribble alive with counters @joshgiddey @94feetofgame 🎥 @JordanRichardSC pic.twitter.com/n2HGlmvxxJ — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) July 10, 2025

More importantly, he fits Indiana’s timeline. Giddey is young, hungry, and just entering his prime. Signing him would have cost little in terms of financial flexibility and could’ve cemented Indiana’s backcourt as the most dynamic in the East once Haliburton returns.

Haliburton’s injury demands a real solution

The Pacers’ offense revolved around Haliburton’s brilliance. He was the head of the snake, leading the NBA in assists per game, pushing the pace, and commanding attention off screens. Without him, Rick Carlisle’s system lacks a pilot. You can’t replicate Haliburton, but you can insulate his absence by adding high-level connectors.

Instead, Indiana re-signed Quenton Jackson and gave Lonzo Ball a courtesy look in trade talks but ultimately passed on every major backcourt option on the market.

A temporary starting five of Bennedict Mathurin, TJ McConnell, Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson with Jay Huff at center might be serviceable, but without a true orchestrator, the offense will sputter. That’s where Giddey, with his unique combination of size (6’8”), court vision, and rebounding, could’ve served as both a bridge and a building block.

Pacers’ 2025 free agency & offseason moves

Jay Huff (Traded from Memphis)

Huff is the most intriguing new addition. He provides many of the traits Indiana valued in Myles Turner, rim protection, and three-point shooting. At 27, he’s not a long-term answer but could be a crucial role player. His ability to stretch the floor and anchor bench units makes him the front-runner to start, even if he's still somewhat unproven at scale.

James Wiseman (2-Year Deal)

The former No. 2 overall pick is still searching for consistency. Wiseman brings elite length and athleticism, but decision-making and defense remain red flags. Indiana is hoping a defined backup role will simplify his responsibilities and unlock his potential. A high-upside flyer, but risky if overexposed.

Isaiah Jackson (Re-signed)

Once viewed as a future starter, Jackson is now fighting for rotation minutes. His athleticism and shot-blocking still intrigue, and he fits Indiana’s pace-based style. With Turner gone, Jackson could find renewed opportunity if he could stay out of foul trouble and improve offensively.

Tony Bradley (1-Year Deal)

A depth signing meant to provide veteran stability. Bradley is unlikely to crack the rotation unless injuries hit hard, but he gives Indiana a bruising presence off the bench. His role will mostly be insurance and mentoring.

Quenton Jackson (Re-signed)

Jackson re-upped on a low-cost deal, bringing energy and athleticism to the backcourt. He’s more of a slasher than a shooter, and his defense gives him a shot at carving out minutes. Still a developmental project, but useful given the Haliburton injury.

Carlisle needs a real PG: Not just options

Rick Carlisle is one of the NBA’s most respected tactical minds, but even he can’t win without a functional offense. The current roster, while deep in certain areas, lacks the offensive continuity and control that a player like Giddey could have provided.

Lonzo Ball, even if healthy, would have been ideal. But Giddey was available, cheap, and fit the identity Indiana is trying to maintain: ball movement, tempo, and versatility. In a league that prizes oversized playmakers, letting a 6’8” passer with court vision and rebounding walk to a division rival is difficult to justify.

A wasted opportunity in a wide-open east

The East is in flux. The Celtics remain decent, but are cost-cutting. The Cavs just lost in five games as a 64-win team. The Bucks are older. The Knicks are still unproven at the highest level. In short, a bold Indiana could’ve climbed the ladder.

The Pacers are officially going center-by-committee next season to replace Myles Turner: Isaiah Jackson

Jay Huff

Tony Bradley After letting Turner leave for the Bucks in free agency, Indiana now has three cheap bigs who offer different skillsets. pic.twitter.com/613ctjVCyg — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 5, 2025

Instead, they’ve hedged.

They retained role players. They added intriguing pieces. But they didn’t solve their biggest issue.

Josh Giddey might not be a superstar, but he’s a winning player in the right role. And for a team teetering on the edge of contention, that’s exactly what Indiana needed.

A conservative summer that could cost the Pacers their momentum

Let’s be fair, losing Myles Turner wasn’t something Indiana could control. And Haliburton’s injury is bad luck, not bad management. But the Pacers had a window this summer to retool without rebuilding, and they chose a conservative route.

The one move they should have made, signing Josh Giddey, would have addressed their greatest need and bought them time until Haliburton returned. Instead, they enter training camp with more questions than answers at the most important position on the floor.

For a franchise trying to return to relevance, standing still can feel like falling behind. And in this case, not signing Giddey may be the move that haunts the Pacers most when the standings tighten in April.