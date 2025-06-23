Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle took what the Oklahoma City Thunder did ahead of Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals as personal.

The Pacers and Thunder are competing to win their first-ever NBA title in their respective cities. Indiana last reached the NBA Finals in 2000, while Oklahoma City last appeared in 2012.

With both teams even at three games apiece, they are preparing themselves for the scenario of them winning it, involving parades and such. The Thunder are getting ready with double-decker buses, which Carlisle caught wind about on Sunday.

“I just saw a video that’s probably going to go viral, with open-top buses presumably for the parade, already painted with them as champions. So that’s what I’m thinking about right now,” Carlisle said.

Whoa! Motivation alert! Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle has seen some video making the rounds of double-decker buses that are presumably for a Thunder parade if OKC wins. He says that's what is on his mind right now. pic.twitter.com/PLGZEserfE — Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) June 22, 2025

What's next for Rick Carlisle, Pacers

Rick Carlisle and the Pacers had a tough start, especially with Tyrese Haliburton going down with an Achilles injury.

Despite the heartbreaking injury, the Pacers refused to surrender against the Thunder. They exchanged blows throughout the first half, taking a 48-47 lead at halftime.

Indiana continues to be sharp with their shooting from beyond the arc. They knocked down eight of their 16 3-point attempts, boasting a 50% accuracy. The team has also kept up with Oklahoma City in rebounds (22-20) and assists (11-9).

Pascal Siakam is the only Pacers player who scored in double-digits. He has 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, and a steal. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 1-of-2 from downtown, and 3-of-5 from the charity stripe. Andrew Nembhard came next with nine points and four rebounds, while Bennedict Mathurin had eight points and three rebounds.

If the Pacers win, they will secure their first-ever NBA title.