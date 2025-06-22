Roundball fans will fire up the televisions or smart phones for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Sunday evening contest will crown a first time champion between either the Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder.

Climactic sequences are imminent inside the Paycom Center. Making the game feel like a movie. Well, the NBA got so energized by the Sunday matchup that they made a movie out of it. Right before the game.

The league released a nine-minute video ahead of the much anticipated final game between both teams. Calling it “A cinematic experience EIGHT DECADES in the making.”

GAME 7: THE MOVIE 🎥🏆 A cinematic experience EIGHT DECADES in the making… pic.twitter.com/fjHFNX6NFq — NBA (@NBA) June 22, 2025

The video sorts through some of the best moments in Game 7 history for the finals. Plus features multiple legends who played in a seventh game with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line: Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant among others.

The nine-minute clip ends with the last Most Valuable Player who played in an NBA Finals Game 7: James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors.

Pacers star sends Thunder fans Game 7 warning

This time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a shot at joining past league MVPs who won the title the same season. His head coach Mark Daigneault will likely find new ways to attack the Pacers with SGA. Plus scheme up Indiana in front of a crowd ready to crank the decibel levels higher than ever.

However, a Pacers star fired off a warning shot to the Thunder crowd beforehand. TJ McConnell told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly what Indiana's approach will be.

“The atmospheres are different, obviously,” McConnell said via Azarly. “Crowds give you a little bit more energy, a little more burst. We're going to be practically alone tomorrow. This crowd, here in Oklahoma City, is amazing. It's going to be really loud, so we're going to have to be ready.”

Tyrese Haiburton plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for Indy. Pascal Siakam will need one more breakout game to elevate the Pacers' title chances. Siakam already threw down a fierce highlight dunk on Jalen Williams that helped propel the Game 6 rout. Rick Carlisle is in a position to win his second NBA ring but first since the 2011 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Lots of movie-themed elements await Game 7. A movie from the league added to the intrigue.