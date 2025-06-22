Roundball fans will fire up the televisions or smart phones for Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The Sunday evening contest will crown a first time champion between either the Indiana Pacers or Oklahoma City Thunder.

Climactic sequences are imminent inside the Paycom Center. Making the game feel like a movie. Well, the NBA got so energized by the Sunday matchup that they made a movie out of it. Right before the game.

The league released a nine-minute video ahead of the much anticipated final game between both teams. Calling it “A cinematic experience EIGHT DECADES in the making.”

The video sorts through some of the best moments in Game 7 history for the finals. Plus features multiple legends who played in a seventh game with the Larry O'Brien Trophy on the line: Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Hakeem Olajuwon, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Tim Duncan, and the late Kobe Bryant among others.

The nine-minute clip ends with the last Most Valuable Player who played in an NBA Finals Game 7: James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Golden State Warriors.

Pacers star sends Thunder fans Game 7 warning

Article Continues Below
More NBA News
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklhoma City Thunder, Vaughn Alexander, free throw merchant
Exclusive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dad fires back at ‘free throw merchant’ claimsTomer Azarly ·
Egor Demin, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Jase Richardson in Phoenix Suns jerseys, smiling, with head coach Jordan Ott and Devin Booker smiling next to Demin, Murray-Boyles and Richardson.
Ranking Phoenix Suns’ 3 best 2025 NBA Draft targets with No. 10 pickHayden Cilley ·
Oklahoma City Thunder fans cheer as they watch game six of the 2025 NBA Finals on the scoreboard video screens during Loud City Live Oklahoma City Thunder Watch Party at Paycom Center.
T.J. McConnell sends Thunder crowd warning to Pacers before Game 7Jaren Kawada ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) at Footprint Center.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 2-word post after Kevin Durant tradeTroy Finnegan ·
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) defends on Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35)in the first quarter at Ball Arena.
Kay Adams asks Kevin Durant about recruiting Russell Westbrook to RocketsTroy Finnegan ·
Kevin Durant with a Rockets jersey and a backpack on, looking back at the Suns' home arena, and silhouettes of fans below him.
Kevin Durant’s message to Suns fans after Rockets tradeHayden Cilley ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

This time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a shot at joining past league MVPs who won the title the same season. His head coach Mark Daigneault will likely find new ways to attack the Pacers with SGA. Plus scheme up Indiana in front of a crowd ready to crank the decibel levels higher than ever.

However, a Pacers star fired off a warning shot to the Thunder crowd beforehand. TJ McConnell told ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly what Indiana's approach will be.

“The atmospheres are different, obviously,” McConnell said via Azarly. “Crowds give you a little bit more energy, a little more burst. We're going to be practically alone tomorrow. This crowd, here in Oklahoma City, is amazing. It's going to be really loud, so we're going to have to be ready.”

Tyrese Haiburton plays a pivotal role in setting the tone for Indy. Pascal Siakam will need one more breakout game to elevate the Pacers' title chances. Siakam already threw down a fierce highlight dunk on Jalen Williams that helped propel the Game 6 rout. Rick Carlisle is in a position to win his second NBA ring but first since the 2011 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Lots of movie-themed elements await Game 7. A movie from the league added to the intrigue.