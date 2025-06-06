There two ways to build a legacy in the NBA. A player can compile so many individual accolades that no one can deny his greatness, or he can prosper in the playoffs. Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is a stellar regular season player, having led the league in assists and earning two All-NBA Third-Team selections in the first five years of his career. But in the postseason, he has already attained legendary status.

Regardless of how the Pacers' championship quest concludes, Haliburton has made an entire city feel invincible. Few athletes possess such an ability. The 25-year-old and his teammates, who deserve substantial praise for their invaluable contributions during this historic run, have given new meaning to the timeless proverb, “never give up.” Haliburton's latest heroics solidified his superstar status in the eyes of many people on Thursday night.

He made a 21-foot, game-winning jumper with just 0.3 seconds remaining on the clock in the opening contest of the 2025 NBA Finals, boosting the Pacers to a jaw-dropping 111-110 upset victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He finished with only 14 points — Obi Toppin, Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith all helped Indy erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit — but that last bucket is what most fans will remember.

It is that very chasm between occasionally long stretches of passive play and clutch excellence that prevents some individuals from crowning the man. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has been at the forefront of the “is Tyrese Haliburton a superstar” debate. He is still not ready to bestow that title on him.

Does the Pacers cornerstone have the consistency to rub elbows with the elites?

“We know what he's doing in clutch moments, I'm saying to y'all I watch the entire 48 minutes,” Smith said on Friday's edition of “First Take.” “When I judge and I think about a superstar, I'm thinking about the number one option on a night in, night out basis that's having to carry a certain load that others don't normally carry.

“You think about a {Kevin Durant, LeBron Jame,s Stephen Curry}, the obligations that fall on their shoulders and the night-in, night-out level of production they exhibit comes into play. That's not to take anything away from Tyrese Haliburton. The brother's a young rising star, and you know that when it's clutch time, you could put the ball in his hands and say ‘yo, brother take us there' and he'll find a way… It's just when you think of superstar, you just think a little bit differently.”

Article Continues Below

.@stephenasmith still isn't convinced Tyrese Haliburton is a "superstar." pic.twitter.com/Rs27O03113 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton has now capped off four magical comebacks in these playoffs, embodying the type of big-game brilliance and fearlessness that vaults players into elite company. But to Smith's point, he has periodically faded into the background this postseason. Haliburton has scored less than 15 points in seven of 17 games, which has required the Pacers to lean on their vaunted depth.

The two-time All-Star has remained a playmaking savant throughout the proceedings and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Game 1 win versus the Thunder, finding ways to contribute when he is not dropping 20-plus points. Because of what the position has evolved into, there is an expectation that a modern point guard must put the ball in the cup at a high volume. He willingly defers to his capable teammates for extended periods of time.

Smith raises an interesting question. Does Haliburton meet the obligation of a superstar if he takes a passive approach far more often than the unquestioned upper-echelon dwellers? Jimmy Butler was never consistently a top-tier scorer with the Miami Heat, but he left his mark defensively and then took over on offense during the playoffs. Although the 35-year-old has never universally been considered a superstar, he will likely reach the Hall of Fame.

So, these labels may ultimately prove irrelevant. When fans make a list of the top-10 players in the NBA today, they may not automatically write down the name “Tyrese Haliburton.” But when those same individuals are looking for someone to take the last shot, they will not find a better choice than the former three-star recruit.

The Indiana Pacers and their fervid fan base definitely feel that way. And that is all that matters right now. Haliburton and this enigmatic squad are concentrated on completing possibly the most supernatural championship pursuit in NBA history. And if they do, the rest will sort itself out.