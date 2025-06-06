Tyrese Haliburton continues to deliver when it matters most, adding another signature moment to his growing collection of clutch performances in the Indiana Pacers’ dramatic 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The 25-year-old guard finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and a block on Thursday night, shooting 6-for-13 from the field and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc. With 0.3 seconds remaining, Haliburton drained a contested jumper to give Indiana its first lead of the night — and the win — completing a stunning comeback in front of a stunned crowd at Paycom Center.

Haliburton’s latest late-game heroics have drawn widespread attention. A highlight reel compiled by X (formerly Twitter) user @pitlessball, which quickly went viral, showcases all of Haliburton’s clutch baskets this season. The 2-minute and 32-second clip features his shots that tied or gave Indiana the lead within the final two minutes of games. Haliburton is shooting 13-for-15 in those moments this season, including 6-for-7 during the playoffs.

Every shot from Tyrese Haliburton to tie or take the lead in the last 2 minutes this season pic.twitter.com/NS5PhfObi7 — Pitless (@pitlessball) June 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton matches Reggie Miller, makes history as Pacers overcome turnovers to stun Thunder in Game 1

His postseason efficiency in the clutch has placed him alongside some of the game’s all-time greats. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Haliburton has now tied Reggie Miller for the second-most go-ahead or game-tying field goals in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime since the 1997 playoffs. Both have made five such shots, trailing only LeBron James, who leads with eight.

Article Continues Below

Haliburton is also the only player in league history to record four go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds during a single postseason run.

Indiana’s win in Game 1 came despite committing 25 turnovers — 19 of them in the first half alone. That figure marked the highest first-half turnover total in any playoff game since the league’s digital play-by-play era began in 1997. Oklahoma City, by comparison, had just seven turnovers in the game.

The Pacers trailed by as many as 15 points with 9:32 remaining in the fourth quarter but closed on a 32-16 run. Pascal Siakam led Indiana in scoring with 19 points, adding 10 rebounds, three assists, and a block while shooting 7-for-15 from the field. Haliburton’s late basket secured the victory and shifted home-court advantage in the series.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals will tip off Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC, with the Thunder once again hosting at Paycom Center before the series shifts to Indiana for Games 3 and 4.

Haliburton’s clutch resume continues to grow — not just as a highlight package, but as a defining factor in Indiana’s playoff run.