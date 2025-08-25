Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox have had a tough year in the 2025 season. Despite this, Robert has managed to find silver linings in their campaign.

The White Sox dominated the Minnesota Twins 8-0 in the series finale on Sunday. They performed well on both sides of the ball, making the right plays down the stretch to secure the tiebreaker.

Robert reflected on the series win after the game, per reporter Scott Merkin. The outfielder has been with the Chicago squad since 2017, standing out as one of their best players. And even though the team hasn't had much success in past years, he continues to enjoy the moment with his colleagues.

“I’m just enjoying the moment. I don’t know for how long I’m going to be here. What matters is today. Today I’m enjoying the moment, and enjoying being with these guys,” Robert said.

How Luis Robert, White Sox played against Twins

Luis Robert is enjoying the remaining time he has with the White Sox, especially after their 8-0 shutout win over the Twins.

Chicago was on fire in the first two innings, scoring seven of its eight runs in that span. Robert did have an involvement in the scoring onslaught, providing a run after going 1-for-4 in his at-bats.

The White Sox's bullpen was remarkable throughout the evening, preventing the Twins from scoring at all. They held the Minnesota offense to five hits after 32 at-bats, showing how effective they were at keeping their opponents quiet. Yoendrys Gomez started on the mound as he lasted 4.2 innings, striking out six batters while conceding two hits. Brandon Eisert earned the win, being on the mound for 1.1 innings as he finished with a strikeout while giving up one hit.

Chicago improved to a 47-83 record on the season but remain at the bottom of the AL Central Division standings. They are 12 games behind the Twins and 17.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians.

The White Sox will prepare for their next series, remaining at home. They host the Kansas City Royals as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 25 at 7:40 p.m. ET.