Willy Adames shared a defiant take following the San Francisco Giants' 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday evening.

The Giants were even at one game apiece in the series against the Brewers, needing to win the tiebreaker. They lost Game 1 on a walk-off before bouncing back with a 7-1 victory in Game 2. With playoff hopes on the line, every win counts.

Adames reflected on the series win after the game, per NBC Sports. He knows that the team is still alive in playoff contention despite their overall struggles, understanding that they will need all hands on deck to fight for a spot.

“We're still fighting,” Adames told NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt and George Kontos on “Giants Postgame Live.” “We're still trying to win every game. Obviously it's been tough, but today was a really good example of the guys that we've got in here, we're fighters, man. We don't give up, even when things don't go our way.”

How Willy Adames, Giants played against Brewers

It's a big statement for Willy Adames to make about the Giants' mindset, especially after their series win over the Brewers.

San Francisco needed everything to go right after trailing for most of the game. They led 2-1 after two innings before Milwaukee replied with a pair of runs in the next two frames. It was not until the ninth inning when Heliot Ramos got a single to center field. That play drove Matt Chapman and Luis Matos to home plate for what ended up being the game-winning runs.

The Giants' bullpen was effective in the situations they needed to be. They gave up nine hits after 34 at-bats but held the team scoreless in the last four innings. Robbie Ray started on the mound as he lasted five innings, conceding six hits and three runs. Jose Butto earned the win while Ryan Walker obtained the save.

San Francisco improved to a 63-68 record on the season, holding the fourth spot of the NL West Division standings. They are one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and 11 games behind the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Giants will prepare for their next series, being at home. They host the Chicago Cubs as Game 1 will take place on Aug. 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET.