Both Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks fans were eagerly wondering which Tyrese Haliburton would take the court in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Would it be the version that posted a near-immaculate performance in Game 4, or would it be the one who was practically invisible in Game 5 ? Well, if looks are any indication, this man entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse determined to lead his team to the NBA Finals.

Haliburton arrived in a conspicuous outfit, wearing an all black suite hours before opening tip-off, via ClutchPoints. He is certainly not the first player to sport such attire in a playoff matchup, and when one does, people usually infer one thing. And many of them expressed it via social media.

Tyrese Haliburton arrives for a CRUCIAL Game 6 matchup 🔥 In ALL BLACK 👀 The Pacers look to advance to the NBA Finals with a win tonight! (via @NBA)

“Dressed in black like he’s got a funeral to attend,” @GetsPod remarked on X. “He didn’t show up in a suit to play 7 games,” @preetkailon declared. “He’s here to end it in 6. Some took it a step further, directing their attention to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Pacers really about to be NBA Champions.. wild,” @youlovevally commented.

Others were neither impressed nor amused. “The all black for a close out game has gotten played out,” @dbd516 opined. “Showing up for his funeral sadly.. didn't show up game 5 and doesn't look ready for this one,” @jpg760 noted. Even one of the Knicks' celebrity fans got in on the fun.

“Good thing he brought his duffel for the flight to NY,” actor, director and screenwriter Ben Stiller posted. Haliburton continues to engage the basketball-watching world.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is not shy

The polarizing point guard embraces pressure and does not care if his expressive personality offends people. He imitated Reggie Miller's legendary choke sign after making a bonkers game-tying bucket in the series' opening contest — he thought it was a game-winning 3-pointer, but his toe was on the line — and if the Pacers do not advance to the Finals, Haliburton knows it will get thrown back in his face. He puts himself out there, nevertheless.

But the two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA Third-Team selection must deliver in this critical Game 6. Indiana is at its best when Tyrese Haliburton is the take-charge conductor of the offense. The Pacers cannot win a title if he is out of sorts.

Haliburton did not score in the first quarter, shooting 0-of-4 from the field. Stay tuned.