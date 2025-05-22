May 22, 2025 at 12:08 AM ET

The Indiana Pacers did the unthinkable, coming from a near-impossible deficit in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to win 138-135 in overtime. But for much of the game, it appeared the Knicks were in complete control.

They actually held a 14-point lead with under three minutes to go, and an eight-point lead with 40 seconds left. Yet, Aaron Nesmith and Tyrese Haliburton helped pull off one of the most improbable comebacks in NBA Playoff history.

At the end of regulation with the Pacers down two, Haliburton hit a step-back three at the buzzer. The ball hit the back of the rim, skied about six feet above, and fell into the net as time expired. However, upon review, his toe was still on the line.

Nevertheless, he did not know that in the moment. Hence, giving the infamous Reggie Miller choke sign to the New York crowd. Despite the game going to overtime, the Pacers kept making plays to steal Game 1. Afterward, Haliburton was asked why he gave the choke sign.

“That felt appropriate,” Haliburton said in front of a quickly emptying arena.

Of course, Miller set the NBA on fire 31 years ago with the same choke sign after his leading his own comeback. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer scored 25 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals, in front of the same Madison Square Garden crowd.

Upon pulling off an improbable comeback, Miller looked straight to Spike Lee and gave the choke sign.

The current Pacers All-Star's moment might not rank quite as high in franchise history, but it is certainly up there. He also had the help of Nesmith, who went bonkers late. Nesmith scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, and set a franchise record for most triples made in playoff history with eight.

The Pacers have now stolen home court in the Eastern Conference Finals. Game 2 is slated for Friday night back in New York City.