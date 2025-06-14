The Indiana Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder, 111–104, in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. With the series tied 2–2, the Pacers have matched their franchise record for most wins in an NBA Finals series, a mark originally set during their lone appearance in 2000. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers aimed to break that record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse but ultimately came up short. Still, Haliburton grabbed attention by finally knocking down his first free throws of the series, adding a memorable moment to an otherwise tough loss.

During the second quarter of that game, Haliburton finally earned his first trip to the free-throw line. He drew a foul from Alex Caruso on a made jumper and reacted with visible excitement. He immediately shared the moment with his girlfriend, Jade Jones, and his father, John Haliburton.

Notably, commentators highlighted that it was Haliburton’s first free throw attempt of the series. After logging 167 minutes without a single trip to the line, the Pacers star stepped up and playfully gestured “thank you” before shooting. He nailed the free throw, giving the Pacers a 60–57 lead just before halftime.

The Thunder went on to gain control of Game 4, however. Oklahoma City outscored the Pacers 31-17 in the fourth quarter. Their win has brought the 2025 NBA Finals level at two games apiece. Effectively, the Pacers and Thunder are playing a best-of-three to determine the NBA Champion.

Prior to his first free throw in the Finals, Haliburton had averaged 17.7 points per game. He also posted shooting splits of 51.2% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range, underlining his efficiency.

Up to this point in the series, the Thunder have attempted 87 free throws compared to the Pacers' 69. This disparity makes Haliburton’s long-awaited appearance at the line even more noteworthy.

The Pacers will now regroup as the series shifts back to Oklahoma City for a pivotal Game 5. With momentum swinging between both teams and each possession carrying greater weight, Haliburton’s leadership and timely contributions remain crucial.

As the Finals intensity ramps up, all eyes will be on whether Indiana can reclaim control and if Haliburton can continue carving out moments that define this championship run.