The Indiana Pacers were less than 12 minutes away from taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals on Friday night, but that's when everything fell apart. The Pacers played one of their worst quarters of the entire postseason while the Thunder surged in front, eventually stealing a 111-104 win to even the series at two games apiece.

Indiana seemed to have control of the game in the second half and led 87-80 after three quarters. However, a 31-17 fourth quarter has now ensured that the Pacers will have to win another game on the road in Oklahoma City if it wants to win its first NBA Championship.

After the game, NBA fans took to social media in disbelief that the Pacers let such a golden opportunity slip away.

Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) moves the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Pacers’ Aaron Nesmith fouls out on clutch shot from Shai Gilgeous-AlexanderRichard Pereira ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the fourth quarter in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Andrew Nembhard’s defense on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has fans in aweDavid Yapkowitz ·
Reggie Miller stands on the court during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers legend Reggie Miller earns a hero’s welcome before Game 4Miguel La Torre ·
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN First Take set at the CFP Fan Central at the George World Congress Center
Stephen A. Smith drops monster prediction about Pacers’ Game 4Josue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (7), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Mark Daigneault, Thunder making massive starting lineup change for Game 4Troy Finnegan ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault directs players against the Indiana Pacers during the second half during game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault gets real on dealing with Pacers’ pressure in Game 4Benedetto Vitale ·

For much of the third quarter, Oklahoma City seemed to be on the ropes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked worn down, Chet Holmgren was banged up after rolling his ankle in the first half, and the Thunder offense was not clicking and flowing like it had been all season long.

The script flipped in the fourth quarter. Alex Caruso came in off the bench and made a number of massive plays on both ends of the floor to get OKC back in the game. Then, in crunch time, Gilgeous-Alexander got to his spots and hit big shot after big shot to keep the Thunder offense going.

On the other end of the floor, the Indiana offense completely lost its identity. The ball stopped moving, the possessions got stagnant and the Pacers stopped generating good shots. As a result, they scored just one point in the last 3:20 of game time while the Thunder ran away with the victory.

Now, the Pacers have to go back on the road and get a win either in Game 5 or Game 7, or potentially both, in order to get their hands on the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Indiana already got one win away from home in this series, but it took a game-winning shot in a game that it did not lead until the final second in Game 1.

Replicating such a feat will be very difficult, especially after taking the gut punch that is this loss. However, if any team can do it, this Pacers team has shown that it can get back up off the mat after just about anything.