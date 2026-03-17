The Los Angeles Lakers rolled to their sixth win in a row after outclassing the Houston Rockets, 100-92, at Toyota Center on Monday. The Lakers also leaped past the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference.

Luka Doncic once again spearheaded the attack with a game-high 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting, while adding six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. The Purple and Gold improved to 43-25.

During the postgame interview with NBC, Doncic lauded their response in the final period and their defensive effort, holding the Rockets to below 100 points and dealing them only their ninth loss at home.

“It was great. I think we shared the ball great, especially in the last quarter,” said the NBA's leading scorer.

“To hold them (Rockets) to 92 points is pretty awesome. We did a great job defensively.”

Houston is averaging 114.1 points per game.

The 27-year-old Doncic also acknowledged the physicality of the game, which he said has been the apparent theme amid their winning streak.

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“We could have done a lot better, but all that matters is we got the win, we have to keep this rolling,” added Doncic.

“The last couple of games have been very physical, very playoff-like.”

Luka said tonight felt like a playoff game 👀 pic.twitter.com/fpCT49LtX6 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) March 17, 2026

The Lakers have been on a tough schedule, surviving the Denver Nuggets, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the New York Knicks. They will face the Rockets again on Wednesday.

LeBron James added 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals against Houston, while also having a monster dunk over Jabari Smith Jr.

Austin Reaves chipped in 15 points, three rebounds, five assists, and four steals.