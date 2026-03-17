The World Baseball Classic delivered another defining moment as Vinnie Pasquantino’s leadership stood out following Italy’s semifinal loss. After the matchup against Venezuela, Pasquantino addressed Team Italy’s fans with a message that reflected pride and progress. As the tournament continues to grow globally, the moment carried meaning beyond the final score.

At loanDepot Park in Miami, the semifinal featured high stakes and dramatic swings in momentum. Venezuela rallied from a 2–0 deficit to secure a 4–2 victory, ending Italy’s historic run. Despite the loss, Italy’s semifinal appearance marked a breakthrough for European baseball and elevated the program on the international stage.

Pasquantino, a Kansas City Royals first baseman and captain of Italy, played a central role throughout the tournament. His performance and leadership helped guide the team to its first semifinal appearance, making his postgame message especially impactful.

After the game, Pasquantino shared a message on X, formerly Twitter, reflecting on the journey and acknowledging the support from fans.

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“Such a special group. Millions of people watched us from Italy over the past few days. That’s always been and always will be the goal, to keep growing the game. Thank you everyone for all the support. Forza Italia!”

The message underscored how the World Baseball Classic continues to expand baseball’s global reach. Pasquantino emphasized visibility and national pride rather than focusing solely on the loss.

Team Italy’s run included major wins and historic milestones, highlighted by its first trip to the semifinals and a statement victory over a star-studded Team USA squad widely viewed as the favorite to win the 2026 championship. While Venezuela advances to the final, Italy leaves the tournament with momentum and increased recognition.

Moments like this define the World Baseball Classic, where growth, passion, and international connection extend far beyond the final result. Italy’s performance reinforced the tournament’s role in elevating emerging baseball nations on a global stage. As the event continues to expand, stories like this point to its lasting impact on the sport’s international future.